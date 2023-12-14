‘Bleeding On Her Head’: Video Appears To Show School Bus Slamming Into Line Of Cars, Reportedly Injuring A Child

Footage from a doorstep surveillance camera appeared to capture a Boston school bus slamming into a line of cars as part of a collision that reportedly injured three people Thursday morning.

The clip shows the bus apparently ram into the furthest right car in a line-up of five cars. Three pedestrians were injured in the process, according to Boston police, CBS News reported. The multi-car collision took place in the Hyde Park neighborhood of the city of Boston.

Ring video shows a school bus hitting a row of parked cars outside Henry Grew Elementary School in Hyde Park. School officials say a pedestrian was hurt in the crash. No students were on board. Courtesy: Jose Familia @wbz pic.twitter.com/lcFC9lryig — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) December 14, 2023



All three pedestrians were rushed to the hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries, according to the outlet.

Among those reported injured was a little girl who suffered wounds on her head, according to a witness. (RELATED: 11 Kids Hospitalized, 7 Critically Injured In School Bus Crash)

“I seen a child on the ground. It was a girl. She was bleeding on her head, and it was just awful, awful,” witness Naomi Ramirez said, according to CBS. “It was just so loud. It happened so fast.”

Another child struck by the bus was the friend of 6th grader Michael Ward, CBS reported.

“They were crying. Because it was my friend who got hit,” Michael recalled regarding his peers, according to CBS. “He’s OK, it was just his arm.”

There were no students on board the yellow school bus at the time of the crash, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Unlicensed Teen Driver Hits School Bus Head On, 4 Seriously Injured)

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu assured the community an investigation would ensue.

“We’re still making sure we’re understanding all the details and are going to, with any situation with a city vehicle, ensure that there’s a thorough investigation of all that happened,” Mayor Michelle Wu stated, CBS reported.