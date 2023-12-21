Blueface’s Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Punching Her In The Face: REPORT

Chrisean Rock claimed her boyfriend, famous rapper Blueface, punched her in the face, and went on Instagram live to put their alleged altercation on blast, TMZ reported.

Chrisean claimed Blueface ambushed her and went live Thursday morning from his driveway to share the experience with fans, according to TMZ. She said he asked her to come over, and she agreed, but then alleged she was ambushed and attacked upon arrival at his residence. She claimed he punched her in the head several times.

Chrisean continued live streaming, and refused to leave Blueface’s driveway, telling fans she was not going anywhere until the police arrived and took him to jail.

Blueface gave an entirely different account of their interaction, and claimed Chrisean showed up uninvited, the outlet reported. Video footage shared widely on social media showed Chrisean’s car as Blueface narrated, and told fans she had been endangering their son by allegedly driving him in her car without a child safety seat.

The famous rapper could be heard shouting “please baby, don’t lie” during the live stream.

The domestic dispute continued with alternating stories from the couple, TMZ reported. In an effort to prove she was telling the accurate version of the story, Chrisean posted her receipts — images of her text exchange with Blueface, which demonstrate that he invited her to his home. (RELATED: REPORT: Blueface Arrested For Attempted Murder)

Law enforcement officers reportedly confirmed there have been no calls placed to them in the investigation of this matter.

The couple has been known to have explosive arguments, and their parenting style has been widely criticized by fans.

The story continues to develop.