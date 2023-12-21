Dog Poop Dispenser Resembling Hand Grenade Sparks Bomb Scare In School, Alarming Authorities

A seemingly alarming discovery made Monday at a local middle school in Oregon turned out to be a false alarm, the McMinnville Police Department (MacPD) announced Wednesday.

A suspected hand grenade on the school grounds caused alarm among students and authorities, MacPD said in a social media post. It was later discovered that the suspected hand grenade was a plastic bag dispenser for cleaning up dog poop, MacPD said.

The incident began when the authorities were alerted to a potential grenade near the school’s track, MacPD reported. During the investigation, school officials took precautionary measures, MacPD said.

“The item was observed in the grass field near the running track, away from any school buildings,” MacPD stated. “All the students were secured inside the school by middle school staff during the ensuing investigation.”

Officers arrived at the scene and promptly secured the vicinity, MacPD said. The Oregon State Police Bomb Squad was reportedly called for assistance. “The officers also utilized the department’s drone to obtain close-up photographs of the item without having to approach it,” the police department added. (RELATED: Adult Diaper Sparks Bomb Scare, Causes Florida-Bound Flight To Make A U-Turn)

Upon closer examination, officers confirmed the object posed no threat. “The item was determined to be a dog waste bag dispenser that is manufactured to resemble a hand grenade. The item was removed from school property and school activities returned to normal,” MacPD stated.

MacPD concluded by thanking the school’s staff for their actions in protecting the students, as well as the Oregon State Police Bomb Squad for their support.