EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Threaten To Subpoena Jack Smith

House Republicans are threatening to subpoena special counsel Jack Smith for records related to his prosecution of former President Donald Trump, the Daily Caller has learned.

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, and Republican Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs wrote a letter to Smith on Thursday requesting various documents and communications in connection with the prosecution of Donald Trump and Smith’s staffing. (RELATED: Rep. Jim Jordan Subpoenas Merrick Garland)

READ THE LETTER:

“Accordingly, the Committee is conducting oversight in order to inform potential legislative reforms, including possible reforms regarding politically motivated prosecutions of current and former Presidents by federal prosecutors and disclosure requirements for Special Counsels and their staff,” the letter reads.

Reps. Jordan and Biggs cite the expansive search warrant Smith obtained for Donald Trump’s Twitter account and allegations of prosecutorial misconduct by top aide Jay Bratt.

The Republican lawmakers are demanding Smith turn over documents and communications among the special counsel’s office, the attorney general’s office and the deputy attorney general’s office. In addition, Jordan and Biggs seek documents and communications needed to identify Smith’s staff and evaluate his office’s hiring practices.

“If you do not produce documents responsive to these requests, the Committee may resort to compulsory process,” Jordan and Biggs added.

Jordan and Biggs are giving Smith until Jan. 4, 2024 to produce the documents.