Lil Wayne Reveals He Has Song With Kevin Durant, And Apparently He Has Some Straight Up Bars

I gotta hear this ish.

Apparently, Lil Wayne and Kevin Durant made a rap song together, with the hip hop legend revealing that it nearly made it onto a recent project that he did with fellow rapper 2 Chainz. However, Wayne said that the world isn’t ready for it yet, and that he’s still got it in the vault.

While speaking with Taylor Rooks in an interview for Bleacher Report, Weezy let her in on the secret, this after she said that she talked with KD before they had a sit-down together. (RELATED: South Park Clowns The Hell Out Of Logan Paul And His Prime Energy Drink In Hilarious New Special)

“He said he had a question — ‘Are you going to drop a snippet of you all song on the radio show?'” explained Rooks to Tunechi.

Wayne was completely thrown off guard, saying that the collaboration between the two was intended to be “on the low,” and then the rapper jokingly called out Durant for chirpin’ about what they did.

“I just want you to know you messed up,” laughed Wayne as he was issuing a message to the NBA superstar. “That song was being considered to be on ‘Carter VI’ and now since you’re saying something, it’s not goin’ on ‘Carter VI.'”