Rapper Travis Scott Delays NBA Game With Spill, But Makes Quick And Smooth Adjustment

Travis Scott spilled his drink on the court Wednesday at an NBA game in Brooklyn after a loose ball bumped his hand.

Video footage captured the incident that happened at the beginning of the fourth quarter of the game between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets. Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley lost control of the ball, which crashed into Scott’s right hand and sent the drink spewing out of the can and over the floor.

“Oh, wow, that’s a geyser!” shouted play-by-play commentator Ian Eagle during his live broadcast.

Celebrity spillage. Travis Scott had another drink ready to go courtside. pic.twitter.com/Okpag8wsTu — YES Network (@YESNetwork) December 21, 2023

The famous rapper appeared to have been drinking some sort of seltzer, which quickly imploded and caused a delay in the game. Scott has his own line of alcoholic seltzer drinks.

Scott initially responded to the situation by glancing at the gushing drink, trying to move it away from his body.

The drink continued to spill over and the people sitting closest in proximity to Scott began shifting away to avoid the liquid.

Scott seemed unbothered as a cleanup crew rushed over to immediately began drying the area.

The game remained paused as everyone bustled about in an effort to restore the court to its original state.

Scott then leaned over and cracked open another beverage, without a care in the world.

This drink seemed to stay in his hand.

Eagle commented on the fact that he had never seen such a significant “celebrity spill” and continued to chat about the scene that unfolded before him. (RELATED: Video Shows Travis Scott Narrowly Evading An Out-Of-Control Prop On Stage)

Scott looked up at the jumbotron and chuckled as he watched the footage of himself with the never-ending drink spilling out of the can.

The game continued soon afterward.

The Knicks defeated the Nets by a score of 121-102. It was the first time the Knicks won in Brooklyn in 4 years.