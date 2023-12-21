‘I Stand In Awe’: Tucker Carlson Can’t Contain His Joy After NELK Boys Give Him The Best Christmas Gift Ever

Tucker Carlson couldn’t contain his joy as the Kyle Forgeard of the NELK Boys gave the Daily Caller co-founder the Christmas gift of his dreams.

A video posted to social media showed Carlson and Forgeard standing in a field when a helicopter approached out of the blue.

“What is that?!” Carlson exclaimed as he noticed a massive circular object dangling from the chopper on a rope.

“Gentleman you’ve lost control” Carlson then said, having realized that the object was a larger-than-life Zyn container

Carlson has previously gushed about the mental and physical benefits of the nicotine pouches, even telling podcast host Theo Vonn that they enhance male sexual performance.

Reacting to the scene, Carlson said it was “the greatest day” before running toward the giant cylindrical container as the helicopter set it down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Forgeard (@kyle)

“I stand in awe before this,” Carlson said as he walked up to his Christmas gift, which stood around 12 feet tall and which the video caption dubbed the world’s “largest Zyn container.”

Examining the behemoth, Carlson observed that “the volume of nicotine in here could save the world,” though it was not clear whether the container actually held any nicotine pouches. (RELATED: Musk Says Federal Government Drug Tested Him After Smoking Blunt With Joe Rogan)

“There is enough nicotine in this container to alter the course of history,” added the Daily Caller co-founder, with Forgeard joking that such a huge amount of Zyn might even help negotiate ceasefires.

In March 2022, Forgeard and his “Full Send Podcast” hosted former President Donald Trump and discussed the potential for a nuclear war amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. YouTube promptly removed the video, citing “false claims” about the 2020 election.