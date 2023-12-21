Some Of Your Favorite Shows Aren’t Returning In 2024. Here’s What You Need To Know

After a year of almost no new entertainment, save for that created by “Yellowstone” genius Taylor Sheridan, a report published Tuesday detailed what television series will return, and what’s been axed for 2024.

“What We Do In The Shadows,” everyone’s favorite vampire mockumentary, is returning for its sixth and apparently finale season in 2024, according to Rotten Tomatoes. Sadly, another amazing 20-minute comedy, “Letterkenny” will also conclude its final season in late 2023, but you can also watch it in 2024 if you like.

And “How I Met Your Father” was also officially canceled after season two, which was to be expected, but it was still a really cute show! I’m pretty upset about this one. (RELATED: South Park Clips Perfectly Predicted How Insane The Left Would Get)

“After Life,” Ricky Gervais’ gut-wrenching comedy will return to Netflix. And “Curb Your Enthusiasm” will be back on HBO for season 12. I was pretty surprised to see “Rick And Morty” returning after what was a pretty lackluster season. The finale episode somewhat made up for the beige dialogue, but I really didn’t see this renewal happening.

The same goes for “That ’90s Show.” While I absolutely loved how goofy, cute, and silly this season was, a lot of people took it was too seriously and ended up hating it. I’m just so relieved the fun people won on this one!

‘South Park’ Drops Its Best Special Ever, And It Is Absolutely ‘Not Suitable For Children’ | @DailyCaller https://t.co/BKZmUXVg7h — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) December 21, 2023

What about the Sheridan-Universe over at Paramount+? Well, we’re expecting a whole host of new seasons in 2024. These include a show titled “2024” as well as the final half of “Yellowstone” season 5. But there’s some confusion over whether “1923” will return. Rotten Tomatoes claimed “1883” and “1923” were renewed for a second season, but as far as we know, this isn’t the case. The next “Yellowstone” prequel is “1944,” and will likely have an entirely new cast, as all the other prequels have.

And you can bet we’ll have more updates on the next seasons of “Tulsa King,” “Special Ops,” and a new series called “Land Man,” starring Billy Bob Thornton. (RELATED: The Conclusion Of ‘Better Call Saul’ Proves It’s The Best Television Series Of All Time)

In terms of procedurals, all of my personal favorites are coming back, including “9-1-1” and “The Rookie.” Actually, those are the only two procedurals I watch, come to think of it. I am personally most excited for the new series of “From,” because the cliff-hanger on season two is still stressing me out to this day. I just have to know what happens next!