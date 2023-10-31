Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi Wins A Record Eighth Ballon d’Or; Bringing It To Miami, America For The First Time

Another trophy for the 305, baby — and America’s first Ballon d’Or.

Inter Miami CF superstar and overall soccer legend Lionel Messi has been named the winner of the Ballon d’Or for a record eighth time, defeating Manchester City striker Erling Haaland after leading Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title.

The 36-year-old Messi is the first MLS player to win the top award in soccer (a.k.a. the first time that the Ballon d’Or has been brought home to the United States). The prize was handed to one of South Florida’s favorite sons in Paris by Inter Miami co-owner and Manchester United legend David Beckham.

Winning the Ballon d’Or in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021 and now here in 2023, Messi scored seven goals and tallied three assists in Qatar being named the Player of the Tournament, and while at Paris Saint-Germain last season, the captain racked up 21 goals and helped PSG retain the Ligue 1 championship. And then moving to Inter Miami, Messi scored 11 goals in 14 appearances, leading the franchise to the Leagues Cup — their first-ever piece of silverware.

In other words, it was pure victory for Messi to lead him to his historic eighth Ballon d’Or.

Ocho veces ganador, un solo nombre: MESSI ⭐️ #LION8LdOr pic.twitter.com/JE26Myx4Q8 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 30, 2023

Welcome to America, Mr. Ballon d’Or. And enjoy your stay in South Beach. (RELATED: David Beckham’s Loading Up! Luis Suárez To Potentially Join Lionel Messi At Inter Miami After Club Confirms Interest)

And speaking of Miami, it’s straight up glory for my city right now…

countless memories, eight rings, zero doubt. pic.twitter.com/AaNIsEDZcJ — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) October 30, 2023

Making the 305 proud! 🫶 Join us in celebrating Leo Messi’s memorable night by dropping a photo repping your👌🤚! ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/j0LqI1LF2A — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 31, 2023

Seems an extra passenger made it to our flight @ballondor @InterMiamiCF pic.twitter.com/fVjAK6MTvl — Jorge Mas (@Jorge__Mas) October 31, 2023

Miami est ici 👋 pic.twitter.com/YLYziPuggv — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 30, 2023

Needless to say, I love moments like these for Miami (and Americana at that) … the magic is incredible.