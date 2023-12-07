Liverpool’s Jürgen Klopp Brutally Roasts A TV Host Live On The Air, Then Does A Literal Mic Drop

Damn, Klopp! Brutal!

After an “ignorant” television host made a joke about the scheduling of Liverpool‘s next match following their 2-0 win Wednesday over Sheffield United, Reds manager Jürgen Klopp absolutely roasted him while live on the air — Liverpool squares off against Crystal Palace at lunchtime Saturday.

Klopp was livid when Marcus Buckland, a host for Amazon Prime Video, brought up to the Reds manager that they have an early kick-off game Saturday against the Eagles.

The German boss was talking in a post-match interview on the pitchside after Liverpool locked down a victory over the Blades, but it didn’t take long for Klopp’s mood to drop after Buckland made the joke regarding the Reds playing again at the boss’ “favorite kick-off time.” That match against Crystal Palace is at 12:30 PM GMT. (RELATED: ‘Puts The A** In Assist’: Trent Alexander-Arnold Shows Full On Plumber’s Crack Before Leading Liverpool To Epic Goal)

Klopp has complained in the past about Liverpool playing early Saturday games following a Wednesday evening contest.

“That’s really brave to make a joke about that,” Klopp interrupted Buckland. “We go home, I don’t know exactly what time we will get home, we will arrive, maybe 1am or 2am tonight and then play again. We have two sessions. It is fine to recover and then we go again. Crystal Palace play tonight as well so it is really fine. I realise you don’t understand it as well and you work in football so why should I explain it again. If you make a joke out of that you are ignorant.”

