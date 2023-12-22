Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Reveal First Photos Of New Baby

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker debuted photos of their newborn baby and revealed their son’s name to the world Friday.

The moment that millions of fans around the world were waiting for, has now come to fruition, as the couple introduced Rocky for the very first time on Instagram. Kardashian and Barker posted a small gallery of images showcasing their new and growing family with everyone dressed in black, casual clothing on the former’s Instagram page.

This is the very first glimpse of their little one, and the couple managed to carefully and cleverly conceal his face in the photos while managing to still give fans a taste of what they’ve been craving for so long.

The newest member of the Kardashian family had his tiny feet on display for the camera. The first image was of him being held by Barker while his mom lay lovingly by their side, marking their first-ever family photo.

The second image was of his ittie-bittie toes, and fans cooed over the cute baby feet in the comment section of the Instagram post.

Kardashian took the spotlight in the third, most candid photograph. She cradled baby Rocky in her arms as she held her s shirt up, allowing her newborn infant to breastfeed.

The fourth photograph was a daddy and son image that was presented as a black and white shot. Barker held his son in his arms, and showed off the baby’s bare back while kissing him lovingly.

Rocky lay on Barker’s chest for the fifth and last photo, and his face remained concealed. Little glimpses of the baby were enough to make fans go nuts, as they posted congratulatory messages to the happy couple.

Kardashian gave birth in a hospital in Los Angeles in November, but Rocky’s exact birth date has not been revealed.

She had a pregnancy scare that required emergency surgery along the way. (RELATED: ‘Wasn’t Prepared For The Fear’: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Dramatic Pregnancy Update)

Rocky’s middle name and birth weight have not been declared. The caption of the post simply said, “Rocky,” letting the newborn’s name speak for itself.