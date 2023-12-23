‘I Had To Think About My Babies’: Texas Mother Shoots Trespassing Teen To Protect Four Daughters At Home

A Texas mother of four shot a 14-year-old intruder to protect her four daughters Dec. 14, Fox 4 reported.

Aleah Wallace recounted the incident with the alleged teen intruder, Devin Baker, in an interview with Fox 4. Wallace allegedly shot Baker for trying to break into their home and now faces eviction and a grand jury investigation, according to the outlet.

Wallace’s ordeal began with a series of break-ins at her rental duplex, leading her to acquire a firearm for protection, Fox 4 reported. The previous burglaries occurred when the house was empty, but the situation escalated when an intruder attempted to enter her home while she and her daughters were present. “I was cleaning my living room … and I heard my window start going back up,” Wallace recalled. “I just shot.” (RELATED: Kids Break Into Million Dollar Mansion And Throw Huge Rager)

Baker, who was allegedly attempting to enter through Walace’s eight-year-old daughter’s bedroom window the morning of Dec. 14, later died from his injuries, according to the outlet. “It’s bothering me that he was a kid,” Wallace told the outlet. Police had already responded to Wallace’s home earlier that night after a 911 call reporting an attempted break-in, according to the outlet.

Texas woman shoots dead 14-year-old boy after ‘he tried to break in through her window’ while her four younger daughters were home https://t.co/fqYhcEKYe9 pic.twitter.com/W3uiLwvr3f — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 23, 2023

Adding to Wallace’s distress is her impending eviction. Despite her repeated reports of break-ins, the apartment management informed her that her possession of a gun violated their policy, giving her 30 days to vacate, Fox 4 reported. “I feel like I’m back at square one,” she lamented, having lived there for six years.

The case is heading to a grand jury. Despite the circumstances, Wallace stands firm on her actions, emphasizing her role as a mother. “I was just protecting my daughters. I’m devastated that he was 14. I hate that. I literally do. And I’m so sorry. But at that point, I had to think about my babies,” the mother of four said.