Eastern Michigan Quarterback Mike Glass Punches Pittsburgh Player, Accidentally Hits The Ref

Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass was ejected Thursday night during a 34-30 loss to Pittsburgh.

In what was one of the stupidest decisions I’ve ever seen in college football, Glass took swings at multiple Panthers players. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s when all hell broke loose. After connecting with the first guy, he accidentally connected with the ref while trying to punch another player. He was promptly thrown out of the game.

You can watch the wild moment unfold below.

Eastern Michigan QB Mike Glass just punched a Pitt player and a ref in the face. I’m sorry, but that might be the dumbest thing I have ever seen in my life. #quicklanebowl (via @espn) pic.twitter.com/EBHX3Jt9P1 — The Sideline Report (@SidelineReport_) December 27, 2019

What the hell was he thinking? You can get away with a lot in the world of football. It’s a physical and violent sport.

However, hitting a ref is a great way to find yourself getting tossed the hell out.

Luckily for Glass, he’s a senior, which means the NCAA and team can’t punish him at all. His college career ended on a punch thrown during the Quick Lane Bowl.

Not exactly how you dream about it as a kid preparing to play college football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Glass III (@mikeglassiii) on Nov 23, 2019 at 7:34pm PST

Be smarter, folks. Be much smarter.