Bombshell: Florida State Reportedly Expected To Begin Process Of Leaving ACC

Florida State is finally pulling the trigger, courtesy of the NCAA.

As you guys know, the Florida State Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes are rivals (and heated rivals at that), so with that being the case, me being a Miami loyalist and my dad being a huge Noles fan, I happen to be one of the rare college football fans who commit a holy sin and like both brands. And as a result, I keep a close eye on both programs.

So when it came to FSU getting royally screwed out of the College Football Playoff, you better believe that I had my eyes all on the process, and it appears that the process has a new development — and a bombshell one at that, one that will forever change the entire sport of college football. (RELATED: Oklahoma Fans Sabotage OL Cayden Green’s Dad’s Business With 1-Star Ratings After He Transfers To Missouri)

Florida State is expected to begin the process of leaving the ACC, a conference that they’ve been with since 1992. And not only is the move historical, but it gives us even more conference realignment. And major change at that. The world of college football isn’t shifting, it’s a damn earthquake at this point.

And you can be sure this much-more aggressive push from the Noles (because they were already wanting to get out of the ACC as it was) is a direct result of the CFP committee’s nonsensical decision. I mean, hell, what would you do if you went a crisp undefeated 13-0 and won your conference championship just to get the same kind of treatment as a one-loss SEC team?

That question is exactly why Action Network’s Brett McMurphy is now out here reporting that FSU‘s process to leave the ACC “will have an ‘Oppenheimer-like’ ripple effect” in all of college football. Expected to begin the process soon, the Seminoles will look at each the SEC, Big Ten and Big 12.

Florida State starting process of leaving ACC “will have an ‘Oppenheimer-like’ ripple effect” thru out college landscape, source told @ActionNetworkHQ. As one of biggest TV brands, FSU could land in Big Ten or SEC, and if those aren’t options, the Big 12, sources said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 21, 2023

Now what I wanna know … what’s gonna happen to my Canes as a result?