Big Boy Bison Funks Up Tourists’ Vehicle In Yellowstone Rampage

If y’all know me, I like to cover animals — alligators, flamingos, snakes, elephants, if it’s cool, I’ll write about it — and that’s especially true on a slow news day here on Boxing Day (or as we Americans simply call it … the day after Christmas). So let’s take a trip to Yellowstone National Park, shall we? (RELATED: Oh Snap! We Have Another Potential Bigfoot Sighting Caught On Video!)

Now that we’re here at Yellowstone, let me introduce you to a gargantuan bison … let’s name him Clyde, he looks like a Clyde. Well, Clyde apparently wasn’t having a good day, and he decided to take it out on some tourists’ vehicle (and fortunately, they were smart enough to stay inside). And holy hell, wait until you see this damage.

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone)

You know, I’ve never been to Yellowstone National Park (I’m more of an Everglades National Park kind of guy), but seeing all of these videos, I need to go to get some exclusive footage.

It’s like what an old editor told me: “Content is king.” And y’all know how I am about content, I’m a chaser of it.

As a matter of fact, I need to take a trip down to the Everglades and catch an alligator fight or something.

Another great idea: I need to get a house/nature camera and catch Florida panthers trying to feast on deer.

This blog is pure inspiration … coming soon, ladies and gentlemen.