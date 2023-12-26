Heidi Klum Posts Flirty Christmas Video Enjoying A Pornstar Martini With Her Husband

Heidi Klum shared a boozy, flirty, Christmas post, showing her appreciation for porn star martinis.

The famous supermodel vacationed in St. Barths with husband Tom Kaulitz, and seemed to have a blast getting her drink on, while enjoying the tropical weather. Klum shared a slew of photos and videos to her Instagram page, Monday, demonstrating how much fun she was having. She couldn’t stop swaying back and forth as she enjoyed a few Pornstar martinis.

She looked right into the camera as she said, “this is honestly the yummiest, yummiest thing I’ve ever had.”

The Pornstar martini, invented in 2002, is a passionfruit cocktail made with vanilla-flavored vodka and served with a shot of champagne.

Klum kept dancing away, in her seat, in the hallway, and all over the luxurious venue. The 50-year-old model slowly added puréed passion fruit and champagne to her beverage and seemed completely absorbed with the intricate way the drink was prepared.

Kaulitz, who married Klum in 2019, was right there beside her through her boozy swaying, and fans got a sneak peak of his hand on her bare upper thigh, as she sat with her dress hiked up.

One of the numerous videos she shared showed the supermodel strutting her stuff down a hallway wearing a sparkly pale pink dress accented with red heels. She kept things festive by tossing a string of lit-up Christmas bulbs over her shoulder. (RELATED: Frito-Lay Launches Boozy Doritos Product)

It’s unclear how long the happy couple plan to remain in St. Barths, but based on the photos and videos we’re seeing, they seem blissfully happy and in no rush to return home.