Heidi Klum Ditches The Bra As The Vogue Greece Cover Girl

Heidi Klum posed braless for Vogue Greece just months before she turns 50 years old.

“Vogue Greece celebrates its four year anniversary with @heidiklum as the guest of honor!” the publication wrote to their Instagram account. Klum wore a sheer, champagne colored top with a nude skirt and natural cosmetics, making fans wonder what she’s doing to defy the aging process.

Klum reflected on her years in the modeling industry. “I like that there is now more variety in modeling,” she said, according to Fox.

Klum stunned in her completely see-through outfit as she seemingly effortlessly graced the cover of the magazine. She spoke about the industry, saying it has become more diverse than it used to be. “Back in the day, all the models looked alike, had the same height, the same skinny body, the same hair,” she said to Fox.

The supermodel made it known that many women before her “aged-out” and weren’t offered any opportunities in their older years.

“Many different types are represented today. Personally, I like that I have jobs as a model while I grow up,” she said, the outlet noted.

Klum modeled additional looks in the magazine spread, each one more impressive than the last. She stared right into the camera with confidence as her photograph was snapped. (RELATED: 49-Year-Old Supermodel Heidi Klum Says She’s Open To Having Another Baby)

The former Victoria’s Secret model ditched her bra and put her toned midriff on full display for fans. She teased the image with a flash of side boob and added some flirty fun to the photo shoot with her hair done up in wavy beach curls.

Fans have flocked to Vogue Greece’s social media pages to share their adoration and praise over the stunning photographs.