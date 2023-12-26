Lamar Jackson Calls Out PFT’s Mike Florio For Blasting His Ravens, Forces Him To Apologize Like A Little Cupcake

Mike Florio is so soft … like, cringe level. 10-ply.

This became obvious when Lamar Jackson, the superstar quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, called out Pro Football Talk head-honcho Mike Florio after his team’s win Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers. (RELATED: Raiders’ Jack Jones Pulls Ultimate Grinch Move By Trolling Kid On Christmas While Dominating His Chiefs)

Prior to the game, Florio predicted that San Fran would utterly annihilate Baltimore, and although it didn’t age nearly as bad as Colin Cowherd’s asinine comments on the Dallas Cowboys-Miami Dolphins matchup, it was still pretty terrible.

The Ravens absolutely hammered the 49ers, dominating them throughout the contest and ending up with a flashy 33-19 win. And not only did Baltimore flex on San Francisco on the offensive side of the ball, but their defense was incredible, picking off Brock Purdy a total of four times, and then snagging a fifth interception off backup Sam Darnold.

WATCH:

🗣️ :We play ball. And we showed that.” pic.twitter.com/D1UEZOemF0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 26, 2023

Florio’s exact quote was that the Niners would “kick the shit” out of the Ravens, something that Jackson clearly remembered when a reporter questioned him about it in the post-game press conference.

Well, this eventually got back to Florio, and how did he respond?

By not just apologizing, but doing it in complete cringey cupcake style.

Lamar is right. I apologize for how I phrased my opinion. I believed the 49ers were dramatically better than every other team in the NFL: Cowboys, Eagles, Chiefs, Dolphins, everyone. The Ravens proved otherwise. They deserve complete and total respect for what they accomplished. https://t.co/4ja4gvuWnc — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 26, 2023

Nobody likes screwing up a prediction, but groveling like this makes it so much worse.

Soft, so soft.