Ravens’ Keaton Mitchell Suffers Horrific Knee Injury While Having Outright Brilliant Game In Such A Tough, Tough Break

Man, this is rough … I totally feel for this kid.

Baltimore Ravens fans were feeling good during “Sunday Night Football.” Not only were they headed towards a 23-7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they also got one hell of an upgrade on offense … until they lost it on the same night, and in horrific fashion. (RELATED: Pain: Chicago Bears Suffer One Of The Most Heartbreaking Losses You’ll Ever See)

Ravens rookie running back Keaton Mitchell was an outright rising star during his brilliant showing against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but his pretty stat line got thrown out the window after he suffered a wicked knee injury at the beginning of the fourth quarter — he finished with 91 rushing yards off 13 carries.

While on a long run and trying to avoid a tackle, Mitchell’s left knee ended up buckling and seemingly caved in a stomach-turning scene. From there, he was down and out, having to be carted off the field.

WATCH:

Please be ok Keaton Mitchell… pic.twitter.com/3BbXxmWmw6 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 18, 2023

Vicious … here’s a closer look:

My goodness Keaton Mitchell’s knee ridiculously hyperextended. Terrible. pic.twitter.com/sgD8D9wCkU — Edwin Porras, DPT (@FBInjuryDoc) December 18, 2023

After the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that Mitchell’s injury has been classified as “serious” and that he will be out for the remainder of the season.

John Harbaugh: Keaton Mitchell (knee) is going to be a serious injury. Not expected to be back for the season. pic.twitter.com/Tp2xAK2Kpa — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 18, 2023

Just some rough luck for this kid, and for it to happen during a breakout game?

Man … I feel for you, Keaton. Keep your head up, king.