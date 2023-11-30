The Arizona Cardinals Grant Star Tight End’s Release After J.J. Watt Posts News On Twitter

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz requested, and has been granted, his release from the struggling franchise, and the source of the news came from an unexpected place.

News of Ertz’ desert departure broke when his former teammate, three time NFL defensive player of the year and surefire future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt, announced his release on Twitter.

Trying new things in retirement, so let’s steal @AdamSchefter job for a day… TE Zach Ertz has requested & been granted his release from the Arizona Cardinals. The 3-Time Pro Bowler plans to sign with a contender and make a run at his 2nd Super Bowl ring. (This is easy Adam) pic.twitter.com/pK4qCcCfay — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 30, 2023



Watt also added "(This is easy Adam)" poking fun at perennial news breaker and NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The Cardinals confirmed Watt’s scoop on Twitter.

According to Watt, Ertz will be looking to sign with a tight end needy contender in the coming weeks. The inability to stay patient on a team with little to no hope to make the playoffs makes sense considering Ertz’ championship pedigree. The three-time Pro Bowler, who hasn’t played since late October after suffering a quad injury, won a Super Bowl ring in 2018 as a key cog for the Philadelphia Eagles offense.

I could see a number of contenders taking a flier on him, including the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys. But the team that makes the most sense for him would be the Baltimore Ravens. Coming off of a 20-10 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Ravens are 9-3 and poised to make the playoffs. They did, however, lose star tight end Mark Andrews to an ankle injury which will likely cost him the season. While there are obviously other considerations, including money, this pairing makes way too much sense for both sides to not at least consider it.