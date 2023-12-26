Tampons Become Available In All Canadian Parliament Men’s Bathrooms After Policy Goes Into Effect

Tampons are now available in all Canadian parliament men’s bathrooms after a new policy went into effect Dec. 15.

Menstrual products, including both tampons and menstrual pads, must be supplied by employers in all workplace restrooms regardless of the facility’s designated gender, according to Canada’s Employment and Social Development website.

“Back in the day, when only women menstruated we had to only pay for our own products,” Canadian Conservative Sen. Linda Frum wrote Dec. 12 on Twitter with a picture of feminine hygiene products. “But now that men menstruate too, these products, as of this week, are mandated to be free in all Men’s washrooms in all federal workplaces including Parliament Hill — where this photo was taken today.”

The new policy was enacted under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The change to Canada Labour Code was announced in May 2023 and proposed as early as 2020 by “Here for Her” founder Rachel Ettinger, according to CBC.

“We have to look at menstrual products as a necessity item, just like toilet paper,” Ettinger said. “You can’t provide a truly inclusive space for your employees without providing menstrual products.”

The guidelines only apply to employer-controlled facilities, which was defined as “premises owned or leased by the employer for employees to use” or “third party premises where an employee performs work,” according to Canada’s Employment and Social Development website. (RELATED: Transgender Person Identifying As A Man Stars In A Menstrual Cycle Commercial)

Employers are responsible for what type of period products are provided, being encouraged to ask employees of their needs regarding factors such as body size, menstrual flow, product size and absorbency, cultural values and environmental friendliness, the website reads.

Several ideas about menstrual product dispensing were organized in a chart, including envelopes affixed to stall walls, countertop containers, storage cabinets and mechanical wall dispensers, according to the website. For bathrooms lacking enough space to house tampons or menstrual pads, employers must provide an alternative area to store these products.