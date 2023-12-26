T.J. Hockenson Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injury In Huge Blow To Career Year, Minnesota Vikings’ Playoff Dreams

Luckily, my fantasy football season is over … this would’ve been a huge blow.

The postseason dreams of the Minnesota Vikings took a tremendous hit Christmas Eve after suffering a 30-24 defeat to the Detroit Lions, who won their first NFC North division championship since 1993 with the win. But the loss wasn’t the only thing that had Vikings fans in shambles.

During the game, Minnesota‘s superstar tight end T.J. Hockenson suffered an injury to his knee and, as a result, he was eventually ruled out for the rest of the contest. Well, it was revealed Tuesday why that was the case, and it’s the worst thing the Vikings faithful can imagine. (RELATED: What A Clown: Colin Cowherd Proves He’s The Biggest Fraud In America With His Miami Dolphins Haterade)

Hockenson suffered a “season-ending” torn ACL and MCL during a tackle, according to a Tuesday announcement from the Minnesota franchise. The injury is a huge blow to Hockenson, who’s had a career year with a stat line of 960 receiving yards and five touchdowns, as well as the playoff dreams of the Vikings.

Here’s the play where Hockenson got injured:

T.J. Hockenson #Skol Right knee injury Appears to be a knee sprain and I believe he may have gotten lucky since his foot wasn’t planted. Possible MCL sprain & hyperextension. Bruised quad too pic.twitter.com/9XzfBf6xaM — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) December 24, 2023

Also, here’s a more detailed examination of Hockenson’s injury:

🚨T.J. Hockenson Right ACL + MCL tear (confirmed) Unfortunately the worst case scenario. The possible dynasty TE1 with a major injury heading into 2024. The timing is rough, as it will likely take a couple weeks for the swelling to go down. This is going to impact his… pic.twitter.com/Cn6nuBx6uY — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) December 26, 2023

Stay strong, T.J., and thank you for your service on my fantasy team this season.

It was a dominant campaign that got us all the way to the championship game. It’s a shame we couldn’t win it, but at least you helped me get that second-place check. It’s still cash in the bag, baby.

Until next season … if somebody else doesn’t draft you.