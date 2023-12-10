Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Gets Taken To Hospital In Comeback Game After Getting Absolutely Hammered By Marcus Epps

Terrible for Justin Jefferson, a water down for my wallet.

It didn’t matter if it was the Minnesota Vikings franchise, their fan base, hell, even fantasy football players … everybody who had some kind of connection to wide receiver Justin Jefferson was antsy about having him back. After suffering a hamstring injury back in Week 5, the 24 year old missed seven games.

Minnesota even took their time with Jefferson’s return, not wanting to rush him back. Before he returned in the Week 14 contest, Jefferson had been practicing with the team for three weeks. (RELATED: Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud’s Momentum Comes To A Screeching Halt With Concussion-Causing Blast)

Well, when Jefferson did finally make his return Sunday for the Vikings against the Las Vegas Raiders, it didn’t last long, unfortunately, as he suffered yet another injury.

But it wasn’t his hamstring that took him out of action. Instead, when Jefferson landed his second catch of the contest while in the middle of the field for a gain of 15 yards — doing so on a third down conversion even — he was absolutely slammed with a brutal hit from Las Vegas safety Marcus Epps right into his midsection.

WATCH:

The play Justin Jefferson got hurt on: pic.twitter.com/sqzlKoRoUW — vikesinsider (@vikesinsider) December 10, 2023

Justin Jefferson is headed to the locker room pic.twitter.com/uNAvl77S5m — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 10, 2023

Jefferson ended up being taken to the hospital for the hit.

Justin Jefferson is being transported to a local hospital out of precaution. https://t.co/eL69zI4mIv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 10, 2023

I hate this for Justin Jefferson, and I also hate that I had a six-leg parlay (that included Jefferson), and it ended up going five-for-five after they issued a Did Not Play (DNP) for the superstar.

Yeah, I got paid, but still … what could’ve been. Makes me sad.