Kanye West Posts Message In Hebrew Apologizing For Antisemitic Comment

Rapper Kayne West, who drew serious backlash in 2022 for making antisemitic remarks, offered an apology Tuesday in a message posted to Instagram in Hebrew.

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for my unplanned outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity,” an English translation of his comment by The Jerusalem Post read. (RELATED: Kanye West Praises Jonah Hill, Apologizes For Antisemitism After Watching ’21 Jump Street’)

Rapper Kanye West issues ‘apology to Jews’ on Instagram in Hebrew Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, posted a photo with Hebrew text on Instagram late Monday following the Christmas holiday.#Kanye | #Jewish https://t.co/dCT7AHAKuB — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) December 26, 2023

West, who legally changed his name to “Ye” in 2021, was dubbed the “Antisemite of the Year” in 2022 by the Campaign Against Antisemitism after he tweeted in October of that year that he planned to “go death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” and followed up those comments by praising Adolf Hitler during an interview with Alex Jones a few months later. His antisemitic remarks cost Ye a lucrative deal with Adidas and his status as a billionaire.

Most recently, Kanye continued to promote antisemitic conspiracy theories during a Dec. 15 event in Las Vegas, where he accused Jews of promoting abortion in the United States and claimed that Zionist Jews owned all the hospitals, banks and private schools in Los Angeles.

West is expected to release his eleventh album, titled “Vultures,” in the near future, though he is notorious for pushing back release dates.