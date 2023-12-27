Cops Arrest Man With Brick, Knife And Machete In Front Of US Capitol

The United States Capitol Police (USCP) arrested a man armed with a machete and knife at the Capitol Complex on Tuesday, according to a press release.

Jose Leonardo Marquez, 23, was carrying a brick, knife and machete near the East Portico of the U.S. Capitol building, according to the press release. He was approached by a USCP officer who, upon noticing the machete, arrested him with backup from other officers. (RELATED: Police Arrest Armed Man Near US Capitol, Respond To Suspicious Package Close To Senate)

The USCP officer drew his service weapon after noticing the machete under the suspect’s clothes and ordered him to put his hands up, after which he was arrested. Leonardo Marquez was charged with “Carrying a Dangerous Weapon and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon,” and USCP noted that there was “no evidence” to suggest that he posed a threat to members of Congress.

USCP Officers Arrest Man with Machete & Knife outside the U.S. Capitol: https://t.co/6euWLlLCUU pic.twitter.com/3ubNYGnc7h — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) December 27, 2023

“This is another example of the vigilance and strong intuition of our USCP officers,” U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said, according to the statement. “I am proud of our cops who routinely work to keep everyone around the U.S. Capitol safe.”

The USCP later posted pictures of the knife and machete on social media. Both houses of Congress are currently in recess until January.

