Police Arrest Armed Man Near US Capitol, Respond To Suspicious Package Close To Senate

Police arrested an armed man near the U.S. Capitol building on Tuesday, and investigated a “suspicious package” near the Senate wing, according to an email from the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Shortly after 1:00 p.m. EST, USCP officers responded to Washington, D.C.’s Union Station, which is adjacent to the Capitol complex, and arrested a man armed with a gun, according to the USCP in an email to the DCNF. The USCP also announced that they were investigating the presence of a suspicious package on the Capitol grounds in the Upper Senate Park, a thoroughfare frequented by members of Congress, though later reported that the situation was “all clear.” (RELATED: ‘Bogus Call’: No Threat Found After Senate Office Building Evacuated Over Active Shooter Report)

“At this time we have no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat,” wrote the USCP in their email. “We are investigating the subject’s belongings out of an abundance of caution.”

Video: Suspect loaded into ambulance after incident near U.S. Capitol. pic.twitter.com/FGBwZyerPK — John R Parkinson (@jparkABC) November 7, 2023

The possession of firearms on Capitol Complex grounds, except by members of Congress and sworn law enforcement officers, is prohibited, even if the holder possesses a valid permit from the District of Columbia for doing so, according to the USCP Grounds Traffic Regulations. Union Station’s grounds, however, are not within the USCP’s jurisdiction.

The instance is the second major threat to the security of the Capitol complex in recent months. On Aug. 2, USCP officers responded to reports of a mass shooting at the Russell Senate Office Building, which sits across from the Capitol building on Constitution Ave., and evacuated the Cannon House Office Building on Sept. 30 after a fire alarm was triggered by Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York, for which he was later charged.

At the time of the USCP’s announcement on Tuesday, both the Senate and House of Representatives were in session.

