Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon Away From Team Indefinitely After Getting Face, Hand Bitten By Dog

What a way to spend your Christmas…

Aaron Gordon, a forward for the Denver Nuggets, is away from the team indefinitely after he was bitten by a dog, sustaining lacerations to his face and hand, the Nuggets announced Wednesday. And the kicker: this happened on Christmas Day.

“Aaron is in good condition and will remain away from the team while he recovers,” the Nuggets said. (RELATED: Mope-Town: Detroit Pistons Set The Record For Most Consecutive Losses In An NBA Season With 27th Straight Defeat)

Currently in his 10th season in the NBA, the 28-year-old is tallying a stat line of 13.6 points per game, 6.9 rebounds per game and 3.4 assists per game. During the 120-114 Christmas victory over the Golden State Warriors, Gordon scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.

Denver‘s next game on the schedule is a Thursday home contest against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Injury Update: Aaron Gordon suffered lacerations to his face and hand resulting from a dog bite on December 25th. Aaron is in good condition and will remain away from the team while he recovers. Additional updates will be provided as necessary. pic.twitter.com/6df11yxmv2 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 27, 2023

Holy hell, what a day for the Mile High City.

We got news earlier of the Denver Broncos benching their superstar quarterback Russell Wilson, and now here we are with the Nuggets announcing that Aaron Gordon was bitten by a dog … on Christmas! And how bad are these bites that he has to be “away from the team indefinitely”?

Crazy day if you’re a fan of Denver sports.