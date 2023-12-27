Helena Christensen Takes A Plunge Into Ice Cold Water To Celebrate 55th Birthday

Supermodel Helena Christensen celebrated her 55th birthday by taking a plunge into icy water.

The model’s birthday was on Christmas Day, and she took her celebrations to a whole new level, according to a video shared to her Instagram account Monday.

“Birthday chills w my family,” Christensen wrote in the caption of her post. The world-famous model wore a sleek one-piece as she jumped into the frigid water without any hesitation whatsoever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helena (@helenachristensen)

Christensen didn’t reveal where she was, or how cold the water was, but she did upload a selfie to her Instagram story that read, “love you Copenhagen.”

She traveled with her son Mingus Lucien Reedus, who was with her as she rang in her birthday, and was featured in the series of snaps she shared with her 1.1 million followers.

The supermodel mom appeared confident and seemed to enjoy her cold swim. There wasn’t a towel in sight. In fact, she leaned back into the water and embraced the cold a bit before she exited.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helena (@helenachristensen)

Her pink zip-up one-piece was an age defying outfit that boasted geometric patterns and revealed her very fit physique. She left the top of her swimsuit unzipped while she posed in photos, revealing a plunging neckline. She wore her hair tied back, and featured her classic cut bangs. Christensen had her signature bold, red lipstick on, and stopped long enough to look straight into the camera after she embarked on her cold adventure.

The fashion industry icon received warm messages in the comments section of her Instagram page, including one from actress Julianna Moore. (RELATED: 50-Year-Old Heidi Klum Goes Topless In Selfie Beach Video)

“Happy birthday my queen. I love you,” she wrote.

Fellow supermodel Claudia Schiffer responded by posting several red hearts.