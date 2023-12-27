Tom Smothers From The Smothers Brothers Dead At 86

Tom Smothers, one half of the famous comedic singing team, The Smothers Brothers, died Tuesday at the age of 86.

His death was announced by his brother and co-performer Dick Smothers in a statement released to the National Comedy Center on Wednesday. Tom died in his home, surrounded by his family, after a battle with cancer, according to his brother.

“Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner,” Dick said. “I am forever grateful to have spent a lifetime together with him, on and off stage, for over 60 years.”

Dick went on to highlight how close the brothers were.

“Our relationship was like a good marriage – the longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another. We were truly blessed,” he wrote in his statement.

Dick and his wife, Marie, requested that memorial donations be made to the National Comedy Center in honor of Tom’s memory, noting that the institution “has preserved and showcases the Smothers Brothers career and legacy.”

Journey Gunderson, the executive director of the National Comedy Center also issued a statement paying tribute to the talented artist.

“Tom Smothers was not only an extraordinary comedic talent, who, together with his brother Dick, became the most enduring comedy duo in history, entertaining the world for over six decades – but was a true champion for freedom of speech, harnessing the power of comedy to push boundaries and our political consciousness,” the statement read. “Tom was a true pioneer who changed the face of television and transformed our culture with The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, which satirized politics, combated racism, protested the Vietnam War, and led the way for Saturday Night Live, The Daily Show, today’s network late night shows, and so much more.”

Tom and Dick appeared in a plethora of TV variety shows and stage performances in the late 50s, early 60s, according to TMZ. They landed their own variety show, “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” in 1967.

Smothers is survived by his children Bo and Riley Rose Smothers, a grandson named Phoenix, his sister-in-law Marie Smothers, several nephews and a niece. He was predeceased by his son Tom and sister Sherry Smothers, according to the National Comedy Center. (RELATED: Fox News Radio Anchor Matt Napolitano Dead At 33)

His family will host a private memorial service for his closest loved ones in 2024.