Trump Will Remain On Colorado Primary Ballot Pending Supreme Court Ruling

Former President Donald Trump will remain on Colorado’s Republican primary ballot after the state’s Republican party appealed Trump’s removal to the Supreme Court.

Democratic Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Thursday that Trump will be included on the state’s primary ballot at the Jan. 5 certification deadline, Fox News first reported. (RELATED: There’s A Direct Line Between Joe Biden’s Deep State And Trump Getting Removed From Colorado’s Ballot)

The Colorado Republican party filed an appeal Wednesday to the Supreme Court, seeking to overturn the Colorado Supreme Court’s 4-3 decision barring Trump from the state’s 2024 Republican primary ballot. The decision was stayed until Jan. 4 or an appeal to the Supreme Court concluded, CBS News reported.

Trump is the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, according to the RealClearPolitics state and national polling averages.

“Donald Trump engaged in insurrection and was disqualified under the Constitution from the Colorado Ballot,” Griswold said in a statement. “The Colorado Supreme Court got it right. This decision is now being appealed. I urge the U.S. Supreme Court to act quickly given the upcoming presidential primary election.”

Trump’s campaign has said it will file its own appeal to the Supreme Court. Michigan’s supreme court decided Wednesday not to remove Trump from the state’s primary ballot.