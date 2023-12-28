Meghan McCain Rages Against The ‘Crazy Old People’ On ‘The View,’ Says They Bully Her

Meghan McCain raged against the “crazy old people” on “The View,” and said they frequently obsess over her.

“The View” co-host Ana Navarro accused McCain of influence-peddling off of her father’s name in the same way Hunter Biden did during a Dec. 14 segment of the show. McCain, a former co-host of the show, threatened to consult her lawyers to discuss what was “libeled” against her.

Podcast host Michael Malice asked McCain if she had ever smoked crack, had an abandoned laptop full of pornographic images or slept with her siblings’ widowers. McCain said, unlike Hunter Biden, she has not done any of these things.

“I’m being accused of crimes on ABC News, and it’s serious … it may not go anywhere, I may not do anything, but I can’t go a week without something being said about me on the show,” McCain said on the “Your Welcome” podcast. “Literally a week ago, someone else said something on a podcast about me who hosts the show, and the thing about ‘The View’ is I didn’t know when I signed my contract with ABC that this is forever. That for the rest of my life I’m going to be bullied and yelled at and abused and brought up years later.

“I haven’t been on that show in years, and I, as you know, I’m just trying to live my life, host my own new podcast, I’ve got a whole new project coming out in the future in January and raise my daughters,” she continued. “And, I just didn’t know when I signed to do this show, that I have to deal with these crazy old people just yelling about me all the time.”

McCain said it is “pathetic” that she is constantly on the co-hosts’ minds as she goes extended periods of time not even thinking about “The View.” She said the co-hosts only want someone to join the show and agree with them that “Republicans are evil,” leading her to exit the show. (RELATED: Meghan McCain Snaps At Joy Behar On ‘The View’: ‘Part Of Your Job Is To Listen To Me’)

She further added that the co-hosts are not very smart and described the show’s backstage as “chaos.”

Navarro attempted to defend President Joe Biden’s son by saying lots of people, including McCain, have influence-peddled and cheated on their taxes. The other co-hosts burst into laughter after realizing Navarro referred to McCain.

“Look, did Hunter Biden influence peddle on his last name? Yes, he did. So did half of Washington. People sitting at this table did it! Did Hunter Biden cheat on his taxes? Yes, he did!” Navarro said.

The younger Biden is currently facing nine counts related to his taxes in California and is charged with three counts in Delaware for purchasing a Colt Cobra revolver while addicted to drugs in October 2018. Bank records show the Biden family and associates made $24 million from foreign agents between 2014 and 2019.

House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer released bank records finding the elder Biden received a $40,000 check in September 2017 after the Biden family received money from Chinese business associates, which had been wired by Hunter, his uncle James and aunt Sara.