Jonathan Turley Reportedly Swatted

Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley was swatted Friday evening, according to the New York Post (NYP).

A 911 call was allegedly made falsely reporting someone at Turley’s Virginia home was shot, the outlet reported. Turley confirmed the incident in a statement obtained by the NYP, stating it was a regrettable “manifestation of our age of rage.” (RELATED: Sen. Rick Scott Announces He Was Swatted At Florida Home)

“Yes, I was swatted this evening. It is regrettably a manifestation of our age of rage,” Turley said, according to the NYP. “This is a crime that flourishes because there is insufficient deterrent.”

Following the false call, the Fairfax County Police Department reportedly rushed to Turley’s home and confirmed with the outlet the incident had occurred.

The Fox News legal analyst additionally thanked the Fairfax police officers who had responded to the “harassment” call. (RELATED: Another Republican Lawmaker Claims To Have Been Swatted On Christmas Day)

“However, we are grateful to the Fairfax police officers who were highly professional and supportive in responding to this harassment,” Turley said, according to the NY Post.

This is BLATANT political intimidation and harassment Earlier today, @JonathanTurley spoke out bc 3 GOP lawmakers were victims of “swatting” incidents this week NOW someone has reportedly called a SWAT team on Turley’s house pic.twitter.com/P16QoiFljy — John Hasson (@SonofHas) December 29, 2023

The incident notably follows Turley’s recent interview on Fox News Digital, in which he spoke out against the “swatting” of Congress members.

Some Republican lawmakers have seen an uptick in swatting incidents, with several conservatives claiming they were falsely swatted within the last week.

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said her home was swatted Christmas Day, claiming it had to have been “like the 8th time” the incident had occurred.

“I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here. My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this. I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ!” Greene had tweeted in response.