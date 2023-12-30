Maine Secretary Of State Shenna Bellows Swatted After Removing Trump From State Ballot, Police Say

Maine’s Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows was reportedly swatted Friday evening, calling out the “unacceptable” behavior, according to a Facebook post.

Just days after removing former President Donald Trump from the state’s upcoming primary ballot, Bellows’ home was reportedly swatted after a false 911 call was made, according to NBC News. State police confirmed with the outlet that a call was made around 8:15 p.m. from a man claiming he had broken into the secretary of state’s home.

However, when officers arrived, no one was found either in or outside of the home, NBC News reported. Bellows confirmed the incident online in a Facebook post stating she and her husband, Brandon, were not home at the time of the call. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Heritage Foundation To Sue Maine Secretary Of State Behind Trump Ballot Removal)

Bellows stated that in addition to “threats,” her home address had been posted online prior to the swatting call, highlighting that the incidents previously “have resulted in casualties.”

“We were not home yesterday when threats escalated, and our home address was posted online. It was a good thing because our home was swatted last night. That’s when someone calls in a fake emergency to evoke a strong law enforcement response to scare the target. Swatting incidents have resulted in casualties although thankfully this one did not,” Bellows stated.

The secretary of state continued to call the behavior “unacceptable,” emphasizing that the incident was “to send a message” and “scare” her “into silence.” (RELATED: Sol Wisenberg Predicts Maine’s Secretary of State ‘Will Lose’ Court Battle To Keep Trump Off Ballot)

“This behavior is unacceptable. The non-stop threatening communications the people who work for me endured all day yesterday is unacceptable. It’s designed to scare not only me but also others into silence, to send a message,” Bellows stated.

Bellows thanked her staff at the Department of State as well as law enforcement for their “dedicated support.” The official additionally stated that people should “be able to agree to disagree on important issues” without having to “dehumanize a person” or threaten them with violence.

“I know from my previous work that dehumanizing a person is the first step in paving the way for attacks and violence against them,” Bellows stated. “We should be able to agree to disagree on important issues without threats and violence. So my friends, please let’s channel love, respect and kindness and stand up for those Maine values that have always made our state the way life should be.”

Maine became the second state on Thursday to kick Trump off of the state’s primary GOP ballot, alleging that the former president violated the 14th Amendment’s insurrectionist ban. Since the decision from Bellows, the secretary has faced backlash from both Republicans and Democrats questioning the reasoning behind kicking off the former president.

While Colorado was the first state to make the move, the state’s secretary of state has since moved Trump back onto the ballot following an appeal from Colorado’s Republican Party.

State police have not identified the caller behind the incident, stating that the investigation is still ongoing and authorities are working with law enforcement partners “to provide special attention to any and all appropriate locations,” according to NBC News.