Jared Golden Explains Why Trump Should Be Left On Maine Ballot

Democratic Maine Rep. Jared Golden pushed back against the decision to remove former President Donald Trump from the primary ballot Thursday, stating until Trump is “found guilty” of “insurrection,” he should remain on the ballot.

Golden took to Twitter to post his response to Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ decision to remove the former president from Maine’s ballot. Bellows accused Trump of violating the 14th Amendment’s insurrectionist ban. Within her press release, Bellows claimed Trump had “used a false narrative of election fraud to inflame his supporters and direct them to the Capitol to prevent certification of the 2020 election and the peaceful transfer of power.”

The Democrat representative stated while he does not believe Trump should “be re-elected,” until the former president is “actually found guilty” of insurrection, he should still “be allowed on the ballot.” (RELATED: Maine Secretary Of State Disqualifies Trump From Primary Ballot)

“I voted to impeach Donald Trump for his role in the January 6th insurrection. I do not believe he should be re-elected as President of the United States. However, we are a nation of laws, therefore until he is actually found guilty of the crime of insurrection, he should be allowed on the ballot,” Golden posted.

My statement on the Maine Secretary of State’s ruling: pic.twitter.com/ByO3XJe1JS — Congressman Jared Golden (@RepGolden) December 29, 2023

Following the Jan. 6 capitol riot, Golden supported impeaching Trump from office in January 2021, co-sponsoring the article of impeachment introduced by Democrat Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline, according to News Center Maine. The Maine Democrat formerly stated he supported the impeachment “without reservation,” as he had “no question or doubt about the president’s conduct and responsibility for last week’s assault upon the United States Capitol and the United States Congress,” the outlet reported.

Golden further expressed his discontent with the former president’s actions during the Jan. 6 events, claiming Trump had “incited” the insurrection against the U.S. Capitol. (RELATED: ‘Illegal And Brazen Election Interference’: Republicans Rip Maine Secretary Of State For Removing Trump From Ballot)

“As dishonorable as these public officials’ lies have been, the president’s actions on Wednesday, January 6 were even more vile, and they cannot go unanswered by Congress. In addressing thousands of supporters gathered outside the White House that day, with the power and authority that comes with the office of the President of the United States, Donald Trump incited Wednesday’s insurrection against a coequal branch of the United States government; with his failure to act immediately to bring them under control, he offered them aid; and by telling them in the midst of insurrection, ‘We love you, you’re very special,’ and by continuing to insist the election was stolen, he offered them comfort,” Golden stated, according to News Center Maine.

The former president was kicked off Colorado’s Republican primary ballot in December. However, Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold stated Thursday that Trump will remain on the ballot at the Jan. 5 certification deadline, but urged the U.S. Supreme Court to “act quickly” in regards to the appeal.