‘Sopranos’ Star Richard Romanus Dead At 80

Hollywood actor Richard Romanus, famous for his role in the Sopranos and others, died at a private hospital in Volos, Greece on December 23 at the age of 80.

The late actor Romanus was known for playing macho characters in movies and shows, such as Richard LePenna in the HBO series “The Sopranos” as well as Micheal Longo in the 1973 Martin Scorsese movie “Mean Streets,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, per the star’s son. The official cause of death has not been announced to the public.

Richard Romanus, Actor in ‘Mean Streets,’ Dies at 80 https://t.co/3L8DCwNVRV — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 30, 2023



In total, Romanus appeared in the Sopranos series across four episodes, the outlet noted.

Richard Romanus, Actor Known for ‘Mean Streets’ and ‘The Sopranos,’ Dies at 80 https://t.co/ExyHqSAy1w — TheWrap (@TheWrap) December 30, 2023



His character was “the on-again, off again husband” of the mob boss Tony Soprano’s psychiatrist Jennifer Melfi, or Dr. Melfi, as played by actress Lorraine Bracco. (RELATED: Boat Featured In ‘The Sopranos’ Is Up For Sale)

Early in his career, the actor also landed roles in other projects such as making appearances in “Mission: Impossible” episodes, “The Mob Squad” and the telefilm “Night Chase” — all in 1970, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

By the time he was in “Mean Streets” alongside Robert Di Nero, it was 1972 and it was during the filming where the two actors reportedly clashed both in the actual script of the movie and on and off the set. (RELATED: Jury Reaches Verdict In Robert De Niro Discrimination Case)

“Something had happened between Bobby and Richard because the animosity between them in that scene is real, and I played on it,” Scorsese stated.

“They had gotten on each other’s nerves to the point where I think they really wanted to kill each other. I kept shooting take after take of Bobby yelling all these insults while the crew was getting very upset.”

By the mid-to-late 70’s, Romanus was casted on shows like “Starsky & Hutch” and “Hawaii Five-0” and others.

The actor worked throughout the 80’s and into the 2000’s, popping up in several films during this time period.

He was the son of a dentist.

Romanus reportedly moved to Greece with his wife 23 years ago, and found creative inspiration from that experience; penning two novels based in the Mediterranean nation.