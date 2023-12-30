Tom Wilkinson Dead At 75

British actor Tom Wilkinson died Saturday at age 75.

The two-time Oscar nominee passed away at his home in the United Kingdom in the presence of his wife and children, according to a statement, BBC reported.

“It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on Dec. 30. His wife and family were with him,” the statement said. “The family asks for privacy at this time.”

Very sad news that one of our finest has left us aged 75. RIP TOM WILKINSON pic.twitter.com/GCG9Tqyurs — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) December 30, 2023



Wilkinson was known for films like “The Full Monty,” “Shakespeare in Love” and “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” according to the outlet. He accumulated roles in more than 130 films and television shows across genres. (RELATED: The Icons We Lost In 2023)

Wilkinson won a BAFTA (British Academy Film Award) for his performance as Gerald in “The Full Monty,” which he reprised for a Disney+ special 26 years later, according to the outlet. Throughout his career, he received six BAFTA nominations and two Oscar nominations for his role of Michael Clayton in “The Bedroom.”

The actor portrayed characters in period dramas like “Sense and Sensibility” and “Belle,” BBC reported. He played several political figures like Benjamin Franklin in “John Adams,” John F. Kennedy’s father, Joe, in “The Kennedys” and former President Lyndon B. Johnson in “Selma.”

Wilkinson also played criminal masterminds in films such as “Rush Hour” and “RocknRolla.” according to the outlet. He had roles in “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “Girl with a Pearl Earring.”