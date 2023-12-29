The Icons We Lost In 2023

We lost some of the most iconic members of our species in 2023. Let’s remember some of them together.

Angus Cloud

Angus Cloud of “Euphoria” fame died of a suspected overdose at his parents home in Oakland, California. He was just 25 years old.

Matthew Perry

Beloved “Friends” actor Matthew Perry died alone in his hot tub in December. His official cause of death was related to the “acute effects of ketamine.”

Tony Bennett

Arguably one of the most famous singers in modern history, Tony Bennett died age 96 in his hometown of New York City. No official cause of death was provided, but he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

Norman Lear

The brain behind “All in the Family” and “Sanford and Son,” Norman Lear, died aged 101 in December.

“Thank you for the moving outpouring of love and support in honor of our wonderful husband, father, and grandfather,” his family said in a statement. “Norman lived a life of creativity, tenacity, and empathy. He deeply loved our country and spent a lifetime helping to preserve its founding ideals of justice and equality for all. Knowing and loving him has been the greatest of gifts. We ask for your understanding as we mourn privately in celebration of this remarkable human being.”

Bob Barker

Legendary “The Price is Right” host Bob Barker died at 99 in August. He held his position as the show’s host for more than 30 years.

Diamond Lynette Hardaway

Diamond Lynette Hardaway, of the pro-Trump black female commentary duo “Diamond and Silk,” died in January at the age of 51. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, all Americans,” former President Donald Trump told his followers upon hearing of her death. “Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loves so much, North Carolina.”

Jerry Springer

Adored talk show host and former Cincinnati Mayor Jerry Springer died following a brief illness in April. He was 79 years old.

Laura Lynch

Laura Lynch, one of the founding members of the Dixie Chicks, died in December after a driver attempted to overtake another vehicle, and hit her in a head-on collision. She was just 64-years-old.

Andre Braugher

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andre Braugher died in early December after a brief illness. Braugher was one of those actors who seemed both ageless and timeless, adapting to any and every role that came his way (and there were many). His previous credits include “House M.D.,” “Homicide: Life on the Streets” and “Men of a Certain Age.”

Lee Sun-kyun

“Parasite” actor Lee Sun-kyun was found dead at 48 in late December. His body was discovered in a vehicle in Seoul, Korea, and had been under intense police investigation at the time of his passing. The investigation was apparently related to drugs, and he left what appears to be a suicide note, his family said.

Shane MacGowan

Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan died on Nov. 30, at the age of 65 after a battle against viral encephalitis. He was first diagnosed with the rare disorder in 2022 and was released from hospital just one week before his death. He would have turned 66 on Christmas Day.

“The Simpsons” Music Editor, Chris Ledesma

Who among us didn’t grow up with “The Simpson’s?” And unfortunately we all lost its veteran music editor in January. Chris Ledesma worked on every single episode of the show over it’s 33-year run. He was 64 years old at the time of his death.

Dianne Feinstein

Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein died in September at 90. She was the oldest sitting senator at the time of her death, having first been elected to office in 1992. Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed black lesbian abortion activist Laphonza Butler to fill Feinstein’s seat. (RELATED: Legendary Actor Alan Arkin Dead At Age 89)

Silvio Berlusconi

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi died in Milan in June at the age of 86. He served as prime minister three times for a total of nine years, making him the longest-serving Italian PM since the end of World War Two. He’s remember as Italy’s most “colorful public figure” and for his “bunga bunga” parties. (RELATED: REVIEW: ‘After Death’ Is The Film Everyone Needs To See Right Now)

Jimmy Buffet

Founder and eternal mayor of “Margaritaville” Jimmy Buffet died at 76 in September due to complications from Merkel cell skin cancer. He’d been fighting the disease for four years leading up to his death, and continued to perform live shows throughout the illness.

His last show took place in Rhode Island in early July. He died peacefully at home in Sag Harbor, Long Island.

Sir Michael Gambon

Best known for his role as “Dumbledore” in the “Harry Potter” film franchise, Sir Michael Gambon died age 82 in September. Aside from his prolific career in the creative arts, Gambon was best known for his iconic appearance on British reality show “Top Gear,” where he managed to get part of the show’s racetrack named after him.

Mark Margolis has passed at the age of 83 https://t.co/vqZlfBBATT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 4, 2023

George Alagiah

Probably best known to our British readers, news anchor George Alagiah died age 67. As one of the BBC’s longest-serving journalists, multiple generations of British citizens were raised listening to his guiding voice.

He was first diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in April 2014, which spread to his liver and lymph nodes, he revealed in 2022. He was surrounded by family at the time of his passing.

Sir Michael Parkinson

Sir Michael Parkinson, Britain’s answer to all your American late night hosts, died at 88 in August. He suffered a brief illness prior to his passing at home, surrounded by family.

Sinead O’Connor has passed at the age of 56 https://t.co/QDQsBEwdqk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 26, 2023

Elise Finch, CBS Meteorologist

CBS New York meteorologist Elise Finch died at a local area hospital in July at the age of 51. She was a beloved member of the CBS team, having worked for the network since 2007.

Lucile Randon, The World’s Oldest Nun

Last, but definitely not least, is Lucile Randon, the world’s oldest nun at the time of her death in January. She was 118 years old and dedicated her life to serving others.