Cam Ward Wrecks The Miami-Florida State Hype Train, Declares For 2024 NFL Draft

Cam Ward is a bit of a prick for this…

The former Washington State quarterback made the announcement Monday that he intends on entering the 2024 NFL Draft, doing so in a social media video.

After two successful campaigns with the Cougars, Ward decided to enter the transfer portal, instantly becoming one of the most popular “free agent” quarterbacks. However, despite the interest from several universities — particularly the Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles — the … let’s be honest here … straight up tease has decided to nix all of the hype and become a professional. (RELATED: Royally Screwed Florida State Gets The Last Laugh With DJ Uiagalelei Transfer)

What’s interesting though is the fact that Ward isn’t going to sign with an agent, at least not for now, according to his father Calvin Ward, per ESPN. But with that being said, he will start training for the draft Tuesday.

With Cam not signing with an agent, it leaves open the option for Ward to change his mind and go to college for his senior year. The deadline for his final decision is Jan. 15, when he has to file paperwork with the NFL to officially declare for the draft, which takes place April 25.

Throwing for a whopping 4,648 passing yards and 47 touchdowns for FCS program Incarnate Word in 2021, Ward went on to light it up for Washington State for two seasons. In the 2023 campaign, Ward tallied 3,735 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions — his passing yards stat ranked 8th nationally.

All that hype for nothing … needless to say, I’m not happy as a Canes fan.