Famous Actor Ian Ziering Speaks Out After Being Attacked By Swarm Of Bikers

Famous “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor Ian Ziering broke his silence after a group of bikers allegedly attacked him on the streets of Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve.

Ziering posted a lengthy statement to Instagram Monday, detailing the incident and describing what he went through during this ordeal. “Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes,” he wrote. “While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation.”

The famous actor explained the shocking series of events leading to the vicious attack.

“In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself,” he said. “I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace.”

A video of the incident showed the bikers swarming the actor and throwing punches relentlessly while Ziering attempted to create distance and break free. The actor appeared to throw a few punches of his own in the process.

Ziering criticized local law enforcement officials for their lack of response in handling this matter.

“This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior,” he said. “As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient.”

He then appealed to the community as a whole.

“I have always been an advocate for standing up against intimidation and misconduct, and this incident reinforces my belief in the importance of personal and community safety. We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone,” Ziering wrote to social media.

"I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences," Ziering added.

He thanked his friends and family for their support before signing off.

There have been no reports of suspect information at this time.