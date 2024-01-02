The Tension Is Real: Detroit Lions’ Dan Campbell Gets Snippy After Radio Host Questions Him About Disastrous Play Call

I’m a gambling man myself, but even this is too much for me.

A lot of people have been hammering Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell with criticism because of his decision to go for two after a penalty pushed his team back to the seven-yard line, which obviously resulted in a defeat to the Dallas Cowboys. And one of those people who have been flaming the skipper is radio host Jim Costa.

Campbell made an appearance Tuesday morning on 97.1 The Ticket, and during so, Costa questioned him about the play call.

“I told our offense we were going for the win. ‘We’re going to go down, we’re going to score and we’re going for two, and I wasn’t coming off of that.”

Continuing to be pressed about it by Costa (as well as his co-host), Campbell clearly got irritated and got a little snippy with them, getting straight to the point and calling them about what they really wanted to say.

“You know what, go ahead and say it. Both of you. Say what you want to say.” (RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles Locker Room Reportedly In A State Of Chaos Due To AJ Brown, Nick Sirianni Beef)

“I think from the 7 it’s a low-percentage play,” Costa responded. “I think your chances of winning are lower than if you kick the extra point.”

“No, say it like you would say it to anybody else,” Campbell fired back. “I’m on the radio, say it like you want to say it.”

“I thought it was a reckless decision,” said Costa.

“Thank you!” Campell simply stated.

“Okay, but you don’t regret it?” questioned Costa.

“No,” a frustrated Campbell responded.

And it’s as tense as it sounds.

LISTEN:

Volume up. Dan Campbell is as real as it gets. Via @971theticketxyt pic.twitter.com/rVqowExcN6 — Champagne Athletics (@champletics) January 2, 2024

Dan Campbell … keepin’ it real since day one. But it really was a bad call though, just sayin’.