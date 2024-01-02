Philadelphia Eagles Locker Room Reportedly In A State Of Chaos Due To AJ Brown, Nick Sirianni Beef

“What’s beef? Beef is when you need two gats to go to sleep.”

Okay, so this might not be as serious as the Notorious B.I.G. song, but it looks like the City of Brotherly Love is dealing with a beef between Philadelphia Eagles superstar wide receiver A.J. Brown and head coach Nick Sirianni — which possibly explains the 1-4 record they’ve had the past five games. (RELATED: You Gambling Degenerates (Like In This Story) Are Gonna Ruin It For People Like Me Who Are Makin’ A Straight Killin’)

During Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, Brown was spotted shaking his head while being visibly frustrated as he was headed towards the sidelines, this as a result of some questionable fourth quarter play calling from Sirianni.

1st and 20 in FG range already and we do nothing but QB runs and screens. If I’m AJ Brown I’m upset too #Eagles pic.twitter.com/kIeeEqAnbk — Philly Talk Podcast (@Philly_Mike25) December 31, 2023

AJ Brown is becoming a problem. Why does he have this attitude? He also didn’t run hard on the hail mary or try for the ball. I wish someone would ask Sirianni about this. pic.twitter.com/nixBSogDt4 — Pete Santo (@santofox) December 31, 2023

Then following the contest, Brown was so irritated with things he outright refused to talk to the press.

“There’s nothing to say,” said Brown when questioned about the offensive struggles of the Eagles. “It ain’t directed towards y’all.” Wow: AJ Brown declined to speak with the media after their loss to the #Cardinals. “There is nothing to say.”pic.twitter.com/5DUUSQsmTt — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 31, 2023 Well, it looks like we might finally know what’s been going on with the Eagles locker room. It’s in a state of chaos as Brown and Sirianni are currently beefing with each other, according to Marcus Hayes of the Philadelphia Inquirer. The split between the two is reportedly “tearing the team apart.” Via the Inquirer:

“According to teammates, [Brown’s frustration is] directed toward the coaching staff.”

“Apparently, Brown’s emotions remained high. He wanted the chance to win the game. He was denied. He watched Sirianni put the game in the hands of its worst unit.”

Eagles Locker Room ‘Tearing Apart’ Due To AJ Brown Reportedly Beefing With HC Nick Sirianni Read more https://t.co/4lrSzIKWVUhttps://t.co/4lrSzIKWVU — BroBible (@BroBible) January 2, 2024

Interesting times in Philly … and I got my popcorn in hand.