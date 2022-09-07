Tai Emery Flashed Crowd After KO Win. Her OnlyFans Page Is Now Blowing Up

Bare knuckle fighter Tai Emery flashed her breasts in celebration after knocking out opponent Rung-Arun Khunchai, and now she’s earning huge dough on OnlyFans.

Emery’s uppercut and hook sent Khunchai crashing down, and seconds after the referee announced Emery’s win, she pulled down her sports bra and flashed the Bangkok crowd watching the fight, according to TMZ. That quick peep show led to an absolutely massive response on Emery’s OnlyFans page. She saw a 62-fold increase in paying fans on the adult-content platform, which equates to a 6,150% increase, according to TMZ.

#TaiEmery se emocionó de más 😅 Festejó de manera muy peculiar

🍋🍋 🥊 pic.twitter.com/HQZsDUg2ZP — Víctor Landeros España (@victorlanderos) September 3, 2022



The difference in her income is astronomical. She went from making roughly $400 a month by posting content to her OnlyFans page, to generating an astounding estimated income of $25k per month, based on current numbers and interest being generated, according to TMZ.

This could easily amount to a lucrative, $300k a year side hustle for the 35-year old athlete, according to TMZ.

“Holy moly, my OnlyFans went maybe 40 to maybe [2,500], or something like that,” Emery said, according to TMZ.

Emery seems thrilled with her newfound success on OnlyFans and is planning to maximize on the fanbase. She was asked if she had plans to continue posting adult-content, and she replied favorably to the opportunity. (RELATED: Woman Reportedly Makes A Cool Million After Abandoning Her Teaching Career For OnlyFans)

“For sure. I’m trying to get it to a point where maybe there’s like gonna be a reflection of a sea of titties just looking back at me in like this army of salute, from men to women,” Emery said, according to TMZ.