Jack Black Joins Star-Studded Cast Of “Minecraft”

Famous actor Jack Black is set to star in “Minecraft” alongside fellow stars Jason Momoa, Emma Myers and Danielle Brooks, Variety reported Tuesday.

The movie is poised to be a live-action adaptation of the wildly popular video game and is rumored to enter into production promptly in New Zealand, according to Variety. The film version of the game has been under development for years, but the exact plot for the highly anticipated movie has not yet been revealed. Black is said to be taking on the role of Steve in the film, according to Discussing Film.

“Minecraft” has been given an opening date of April 4, 2025.

Details surrounding who will be the screenplay writer have not yet been shared, but “Napoleon Dynamite” filmmaker Jared Hess is slated to direct the film, according to Variety. Hess previously worked alongside Black on the production of “Nacho Libre” in 2006.

Black, known for his unique style and comedic approach to acting, has previously dipped his toes into a number of other films based on video games, including “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “Jumanji: The Next Level” and the upcoming Lionsgate production, “Borderlands.”

The famous actor is keeping busy, and takes on this assignment while also repeating his casting as the voice actor for the character Po in “Kung Fu Panda 4” by Universal and DreamWorks Animation, according to Variety.

Myers previously starred in "Wednesday," and Brooks was previously credited for her work in "The Color Purple."

Minecraft has been one of the top-selling video games of all time, with more than 140 million monthly users, according to Variety. The premise of the game is to utilize blocks and tools to create imaginary 3D worlds. Minecraft quickly gained popularity and sparked a growing family of sequels including “Minecraft: Story Mode,” “Minecraft Earth,” “Minecraft Dungeons” and “Minecraft Legends,” the outlet reported.