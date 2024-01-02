Blac Chyna Says Her Breasts Almost Turned To ‘Mush’ After Implant Reduction Surgery

Blac Chyna revealed that one of her breasts “got encapsulated” and “almost turned to mush,” after going under the knife for breast implant reduction surgery.

The model and actress posted a black and white video message to her Instagram page on Sunday to share the terrifying news with her fans.

“One of the worst things that could happen happened. One of my breasts got encapsulated,” she said. “This is something that can happen whenever you do surgery,” she noted. The former reality television star went on to say that the muscle in her left breast “contracted around the implant,” an experience she described as “painful.”

This wasn’t the first surgical procedure the star had undergone, but it was the first time she experienced this kind of setback. Blac Chyna noted that she had spoken with her doctors and was advised to slowly reduce her breast size to avoid skin sagging. She proceeded with surgery to reduce her breasts down to 385cc, then ran into medical complications.

“So, earlier this year, I was like, ‘You know what, I wanna take out my boobs. I’m over it I’m kinda tired of the fake look they’re too big for my body, too big for my frame and it just doesn’t fit me as a person anymore,'” she said. “Out of all of the times I’ve had my breasts done, it’s never happened.”

Then came the stark realization of what she was facing.

“It actually happened to me,” she said.

The former “Rob & Chyna” star said her second surgery took place on Dec.21, to bring her size down even further, to 190 cc.

She was cautioned that she would require “some type of implant, because without it , basically my boobs are just gonna be mush,” she said.

The 35-year-old admitted that this was something she’d have to face once again in about 10 years, as she expressed to fans that plastic surgery requires maintenance. (RELATED: Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Documents Her Boob Job At Age 19)

“These surgeries are so expensive to where it’s though, like, really something I have to keep up keeping,” she said.

In spite of the pain and the medical setback, Blac Chyna said she was “very happy” with the outcome and expressed excitement at being part of the “Itty Bitty Titty Committee.”