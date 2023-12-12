Dallas Cowboys Employee Arrested After Allegedly Sneaking Fans Into AT&T Stadium For Money

Holy hell, this is such a Dallas Cowboys story… Straight out of Jerry World!

An employee of the five-time Super Bowl champion franchise is in some hot water after allegedly sneaking ticketless fans into AT&T Stadium for the team’s “Sunday Night Football” contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, doing so after illegally accepting money as admission.

However, his plot went straight down the toilet after he was busted by police, according to FOX 4 Dallas Fort Worth. (RELATED: ‘You Know I Like Toes’: ESPN’s Rex Ryan Is Officially The Grossest Man On Television With Foot Fetish Reference)

The person arrested by Arlington police is 19-year-old contracted worker Diego Soto, per the outlet. After sneaking fans into the stadium, he was questioned before eventually admitting that he committed the crime. Soto is being hit with a charge of commercial bribery.

It’s currently unknown how much money the employee illegally made, but when you consider the fact that AT&T nosebleed seats are around $300 each, you can bet that he made a crap load of cash.

Well, until he lost it all.

An employee working at AT&T Stadium during the Cowboys game Sunday night was arrested for allegedly letting people who didn’t have tickets into the stadium, in exchange for cash, police said. https://t.co/MDQ2gbUAlp — WFAA (@wfaa) December 11, 2023

Man, this is such a Dallas Cowboys story. How many times have we seen wacky news like this come out of Big D?

It’s like a recent blog of mine, for example, where Cowboys fans were scrappin’ it out with a rival fan base all over AT&T Stadium (and of course, those fans were Philadelphia Eagles fans, no shocker there), and now here we go with this story.

I swear the Cowboys are the “Florida Man” of the National Football League — real talk.