Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Blasts His Own Team, And Then Cringes Everybody Out By Not Knowing What ‘Commitment’ Means

We have a two-for-one here, ladies and gentlemen — fire and cringe.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks squared off on “Monday Night Football,” with the Seahawks getting an absolutely shell-shocking 20-17 victory to bring the Eagles their third consecutive defeat. Philadelphia is currently sitting at a crisp 10-4, having a postseason position locked up, but the team is clearly on a season-end decline.

In particular with their quarterback Jalen Hurts, he only tallied a dismal stat line of 143 passing yards and two interceptions, but after the loss, he pointed his fingers at his own team claiming they have no “commitment.” (RELATED: Seattle Seahawks Get Magical ‘Monday Night Football’ Win Off Immaculate Winning Drive, Bomb From Swagged Out Drew Lock)

“We’ve been talking about execution all year. Been on the same page. Everyone been on the same page. We didn’t execute. I don’t think we’re committed enough. Just got to turn it around,” said Hurts regarding his Eagles following the game.

When a reporter questioned him to elaborate more on his comments, he then said the word “commitment,” and was about to say, “I don’t know the definition,” stopping at the “d” before saying that he didn’t have a dictionary on him — then saying “excuse me” afterwards before fumbling even further over his words. And oh my God, it was so cringe.

WATCH:

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts mentions he doesn’t think the team is ‘committed enough’ right now. When asked what he means: “Commitment. I don’t have a dictionary on me now.” An eye-popping answer…pic.twitter.com/iscJpkukcm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 19, 2023

Not gonna lie … I watched this video about 50 times and died laughing each round. Holy hell, this is hilarious.