‘So What Are You Saying?’: Joy Behar Gets Visibly Angry At Her Fellow Co-Host For Predicting Victory For Trump

“The View” co-host Sara Haines visibly angered co-host Joy Behar on Tuesday by claiming that former President Donald Trump will likely be restored to the ballot in Colorado and Maine.

Haines predicted that the Supreme Court will unanimously rule in Trump’s favor by striking down the decisions to remove him from the states’ primary ballots.

“The point I would say here is that I actually agree with [California] Gov. Gavin Newsom and [political strategist] David Axelrod — these are Democrats, leading Democrats, — that say this would really cause a division that’s almost insurmountable and as someone that believes January 6th was that bad —”

“So what are you saying?” Behar interjected.

“Just one second … One, I don’t think the Supreme Court’s gonna hold this. I think they’re gonna overturn it and it won’t just be the originalists,” Haines said. “I bet it’s a 9-0 vote. I actually don’t think they will hold this.”



“So do you think they should leave it to the voters or not?” a visibly exasperated Behar interrupted. (RELATED: ‘Careful What You Say!’: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Get Visibly Offended As Alyssa Farah Griffin Lists Problems With Biden)

“I think they should leave it to the voters,” Haines said.

“Oh no,” Behar responded.

Haines argued if the court upholds the states’ decisions, Trump will become more of a martyr in the eyes of his voters. She said that many Americans no longer “believe in democracy” and that voters will see the 2024 election as “rigged” if Trump is taken off the ballot.

“No, I don’t agree,” Behar shot back. “I think that the law will stand and people should follow the law. Listen, if you’re not gonna follow an amendment, then why don’t we have Taylor Swift run for president?”

Democratic Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and four of the Colorado Supreme Court’s seven justices ruled that Trump was ineligible to appear on the ballot due to his alleged violation of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which states that no person may hold elected office who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the United States.

Critics of the decision, including Colorado Supreme Court Justice Carlos Samour, argue that the amendment gives Congress the power to define “insurrection or rebellion” and that Trump has not been convicted of — or even charged with — either.