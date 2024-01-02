The national championship is officially set! Michigan vs. Washington!

To their credit, the Texas Longhorns left it all on the table, nearly pulling off a miraculous comeback against the Washington Huskies. However, Michael Penix Jr. and Co. refused to give up their tickets to the national championship, holding off a steaming Longhorns in the College Football Playoff semifinals (Allstate Sugar Bowl).

Making sure of that was Penix, who had an absolutely incredible performance Monday night in the 37-31 win for the Huskies. Sealing their spot in the title game, Washington will now square off against the Michigan Wolverines, with that game taking place Jan. 8 in Houston. It’s the Huskies’ first appearance in the championship game since 1991. (RELATED: Unbelievable! Michigan Shocks The World And Takes Out Alabama To Punch Their Ticket To The National Championship)

Penix’s stat line for the night was 430 passing yards and two touchdowns.

On the flip side, Texas nearly ruined the glory for Washington, getting the ball back with 45 seconds remaining on the clock after forcing the Huskies on the sidelines with a three-and-out. Quarterback Quinn Ewers managed to get his Longhorns all the way down to Washington’s 13 with four tries to win the game. However, safety Makell Esteen swatted the final pass away in the end one on fourth down, giving his Huskies the win and the Sugar Bowl title.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 MY LATEST: Michael Penix Jr. And Washington Win Sugar Bowl Over Texas, Set To Face Michigan In National Championship @DailyCaller Read and watch here 👉 https://t.co/2T4qh1KHqv pic.twitter.com/YBEdYP2tRq — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) January 2, 2024

It’s absolutely incredible how both College Football Playoff games came down to a thrilling fourth-down play just outside of the end zone, just absolutely incredible how it worked out like that.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 MY LATEST: Unbelievable! Michigan Shocks The World And Takes Out Alabama To Punch Their Ticket To The National Championship @DailyCaller Read and watch here 👉 https://t.co/0Utz9VV3SO pic.twitter.com/VRJecV8L8u — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) January 2, 2024

The magic of college football, baby.