‘We Run The South’: All Hell Breaks Loose Between Washington Players, Texas Fans After CFP Thriller

The passion of college football, baby!

The Washington Huskies took out the Texas Longhorns in the College Football Playoff semifinals (aka the Allstate Sugar Bowl), winning the Monday night contest 37-31 and locking in their spot in the national championship against the Michigan Wolverines.

But the fireworks didn’t stop when the clock hit 0:00.

In a video published on Twitter by KVUE’s Cory Mose, Washington players went up to Longhorns fans and were seen taunting them with their own Hook ’em Horns hand signal, flashing it upside down while yelling, “We run the South.” (RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers Reportedly Looking At Jim Harbaugh, Bill Belichick For Next Head Coach)

Well, if you’re a college football fan, you already know how Texas fans get down — pigskin is a RELIGION to them. And, of course, those Longhorns fans shot back some bazookas at the Husky players with f-bombs flying all over the place.

“Remember me, motherfucker,” said one Longhorn fan.

WATCH:

Washington players had a moment with some #Texas fans after the game Huskies telling the crowd “We run the south…2-0” pic.twitter.com/7s9QX01PA7 — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) January 2, 2024

Okay, so this is just another reason for me to root for Michigan.

I was already rooting for the Wolverines when the national championship was originally set up, but after this disaster, I’ll definitely be rooting for Michigan. Yeah, say what you want about the idiot dad partaking in this nonsense right in front of his kid, but it’s clear that all of those Washington players walked over there with a mission to start something.

Classy … exactly what you’d expect out of dirty-ass Seattle.

“Run the South,” my ass…