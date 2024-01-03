Roll…Bye?: Alabama Loses WR Coach Holmon Wiggins Just One Day After Getting Bounced From College Football Playoff

Talk about horrible timing.

To their credit, the Alabama Crimson Tide were a part of one of the best semifinal games that we’ve ever seen in the College Football Playoff era, but unfortunately for “ROLL TIDE!,” they took the L.

The Crimson Tide ended up dropping the contest to the Michigan Wolverines, 27-20, following a late touchdown from the latter that sent the game into overtime. Eventually, Michigan pulled off the unthinkable and beat Bama to punch their ticket into the national championship game. It was a heartbreaker for the Tide, especially ending things with a questionable run up in the middle that easily got shut down by the Wolverines’ defense. (RELATED: You Gambling Degenerates (Like In This Story) Are Gonna Ruin It For People Like Me Who Are Makin’ A Straight Killin’)

But you know the old saying… “When it rains, it pours.”

Literally right after the Rose Bowl loss, Bama’s edge rusher Dallas Turner announced — quite rudely, I might add — that he was entering the NFL Draft. Well, things have gotten worse for the Crimson Tide, because just a day after their CFP defeat, they’ve now lost their wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins, according to Billy Liucci of TexasAgs.com.

And as you can tell from the source of reporting, Wiggins is going to an Alabama rival in Texas A&M, joining head coach Mike Elko on his staff.

💣💣💣 BREAKING: A&M coaching staff with a head-turning hire, as WR coach @HolmonWiggins makes the move from Tuscaloosa to Aggieland. Wiggins had been working under Nick Saban since the 2019 season. Big-time hire for the Maroon & White. 💣💣💣 — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) January 3, 2024

Not the biggest blow in the world, but definitely one that will put a dent in the program. Wiggins has been with Alabama for a few years, consistently producing great wide receivers and having the Tide in the national title hunt.

With that being said, solid move by the Aggies to steal him away.